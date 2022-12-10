Sign up
Photo 2461
Flowers!
These are the strangest looking flowers, in the way they grow. Just seems like it's one lone stem and then the flowers start popping out. Not sure what it is, but I really like the way they look.
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
1
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7925
photos
181
followers
54
following
674% complete
View this month »
2454
2455
2456
2457
2458
2459
2460
2461
2756
2705
2459
2757
2706
2460
2707
2461
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th December 2022 10:03am
Tags
flowers-rick365
Milanie
ace
And they're a beautiful color!
December 11th, 2022
