Previous
Next
The Muscovy Duck is Still Around! by rickster549
Photo 2462

The Muscovy Duck is Still Around!

Not sure that I really like this, but maybe the couple will move on to some other place and not multiply in this particular pond.
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
674% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise