Photo 2573
Muscovy Duck!
Sort of liked the coloration of this one. Normally don't care too much for them.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st April 2023 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
