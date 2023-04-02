Previous
Tri Colored Heron Fly Over! by rickster549
Photo 2574

Tri Colored Heron Fly Over!

One from the Alligator Farm. Seeing a few more of these coming in. Liked the way the lighting was hitting the wings and showing the feathers.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
