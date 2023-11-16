Previous
Cardinal in the Bushes! by rickster549
Cardinal in the Bushes!

Got out a little bit between rains and found a few things to get some shots of. Hadn't got one of the cardinals in a while, so was glad to see this one trying to hide in the bushes.
Rick

@rickster549
