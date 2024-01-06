Previous
Rose Bloom! by rickster549
Photo 2839

Rose Bloom!

Found this rose bloom while out the other day. Wasn't sure if there would still be any blooms now or not. Just wish I would have had a mister to spray some water on it.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Jane Pittenger ace
Like the coral color
January 7th, 2024  
