Previous
The Closet is Now Finished! by rickster549
Photo 2842

The Closet is Now Finished!

And it should hold up an elephant now. Well maybe not an elephant, but at least I should be able to lay up there with out any problems. Just got to sort through all of the clothes and get rid of the ones that are never worn. Ughhhh!!!
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
778% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Looking good.
January 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise