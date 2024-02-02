Previous
Might Try the February B&W Challenge! by rickster549
Photo 2866

Might Try the February B&W Challenge!

Well, missed the first day, but will try to see if I can go a whole month with a b&w picture.
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Rick

Elisa Smith ace
Nicely done.
February 3rd, 2024  
