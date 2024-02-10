Sign up
Photo 2874
Navy Aircraft Fly-Over!
For Flash of Red February, 2024- Got this Navy P8 aircraft as it flew overhead.
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
9th February 2024 11:48am
Tags
misc-rick365
