Previous
Photo 2881
Sailboat at Anchor!
For Flash of Red February, 2024- Think I've shot this sailboat before, but now it has finally sailed away.
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
5th December 2023 10:47am
Tags
misc-rick365
