Can You Find the Owl in This Tree!

Always have to get a shot of this spot, as it was a nest for the Great Horned Owls several years ago. Didn't see anything when I was shooting, but once I got it up on the computer, I noticed a face in the middle of all of the limbs/moss. So guess I'll be checking this one out for a while. Think this is probably one of the adults, as I don't think the babies have hatched yet.