Previous
Photo 2906
Birdy on the Limb!
Another, not sure what this one is, but it was nice enough to fly up on that limb and sit there for a short time.
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
12th March 2024 11:51am
Tags
birds-rick365
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a lovely little bird - I really enjoy the wildlife you find
March 14th, 2024
