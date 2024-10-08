Sign up
Previous
Photo 3107
Mushrooms and a Fly!
Saw these mushrooms this afternoon while I was out mowing the yard. so had to go out later and try to get a few shots of them with the macro lens. Had an extension tube on the lens and now I can't get it off. Any ideas.
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
misc-rick365
