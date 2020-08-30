Sign up
Photo 576
Thank U NHS (Take 2)
I had a second chance to photograph this spitfire today. This time over Melton Mowbray Hospital on its way back to base at Duxford. see my other shot for a more detailed explanation or click on the link
https://www.aircraftrestorationcompany.com/nhsspitfire
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2276
photos
245
followers
119
following
Tags
theme-movement
