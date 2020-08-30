Previous
Thank U NHS (Take 2) by rjb71
Photo 576

Thank U NHS (Take 2)

I had a second chance to photograph this spitfire today. This time over Melton Mowbray Hospital on its way back to base at Duxford. see my other shot for a more detailed explanation or click on the link https://www.aircraftrestorationcompany.com/nhsspitfire
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
