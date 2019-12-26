Sign up
Photo 1092
Boxing Day cookie marathon..
It started out as such a simple idea - have some fun with Vinny and let him help make some cookies. The execution wasn't quite so easy! Two hours later (Vinny long gone from the scene) and this was the final sum of the successful results.
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
1
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my third year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2117
photos
99
followers
66
following
299% complete
Jane Pittenger
ace
Yum. Reminds me of some “great” ideas I’ve had for entertaining my grandkids
December 28th, 2019
