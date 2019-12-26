Previous
Next
Boxing Day cookie marathon.. by robz
Photo 1092

Boxing Day cookie marathon..

It started out as such a simple idea - have some fun with Vinny and let him help make some cookies. The execution wasn't quite so easy! Two hours later (Vinny long gone from the scene) and this was the final sum of the successful results.
26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my third year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
299% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Yum. Reminds me of some “great” ideas I’ve had for entertaining my grandkids
December 28th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise