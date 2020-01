Not the New Year anybody would have wished for...

This is a New Year that many in Australia will remember with sorrow.

And this is my first image for the 52 week Challenge 2020 - with the theme of "New Year Resolution". I'm going to try to use as many of the features of my cameras as I can throughout the year to try to catch and produce a wide variety of styles. This was taken using the "posterize" setting and then edited to symbolize the sadness of our burnt country.