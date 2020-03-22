Previous
A camera makes a good companion.. by robz
Photo 1180

A camera makes a good companion..

It just lets the time slip by.
22nd March 2020

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
