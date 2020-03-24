Previous
Out and about - in the car... by robz
Photo 1182

Out and about - in the car...

Growing fruit isn't easy - birds, hail, drought, fire - and it's expensive. Most orchards here are fully netted fro protection. This is SOOC (except for the border) - and much more interesting than I expected.
24th March 2020 24th Mar 20

Rob Z

