Photo 1182
Out and about - in the car...
Growing fruit isn't easy - birds, hail, drought, fire - and it's expensive. Most orchards here are fully netted fro protection. This is SOOC (except for the border) - and much more interesting than I expected.
24th March 2020
24th Mar 20
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2217
photos
98
followers
66
following
324% complete
View this month »
1177
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
1183
1184
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
26th March 2020 10:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scenesoftheroad-17
,
abstract-31
