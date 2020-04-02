Previous
Bottlebrush and clouds... by robz
Photo 1191

Bottlebrush and clouds...

The greys of the IR camera seem to convert quite nicely into sepia.
2nd April 2020

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Babs
Another really interesting shot.
April 1st, 2020  
Lesley
Yes they do. That works really well.
April 1st, 2020  
