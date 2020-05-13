Previous
Orange on rock... by robz
Orange on rock...

A mirrored feather on a backdrop of a granite rock pool. ( Sorry for so many uploads! :)
Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Helge Erik Storheim
Nice colours
May 13th, 2020  
