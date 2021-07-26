Sign up
Photo 1670
Industrial interest.
But the walls recently displayed The World Press Photo Exhibition 2021, showcasing the best visual journalism of the past year. It was an incredible collection of amazing photos and stories. Not to be missed if it comes to your town. :)
26th July 2021
26th Jul 21
1
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fifth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2715
photos
116
followers
74
following
458% complete
1665
1666
1667
1668
1669
1670
1671
1672
Margo
ace
Very interesting place. Havent been there for a long time
August 1st, 2021
