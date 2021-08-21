Previous
just one.... by robz
Photo 1692

just one....

A lone wattle flower on the dam...
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fifth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Ann H. LeFevre ace
It seems so sad and lost! Good catch.
August 20th, 2021  
Sharon Lee ace
nice serenity
August 20th, 2021  
