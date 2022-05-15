Previous
He just wants to join in the fun.... by robz
Photo 1961

He just wants to join in the fun....

The Composite Challenge has been extended to allow more time for your creations. It's new finish date is the 30th May. You can choose any subject that you wish - but it then needs to contain " a hidden surprise". :)
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46527/composite-challenge-%22-a-hidden-surprise%22
If you would like to take part the tag is : composite46 (No gaps or dashs in the tag or it won't work!)
PS - I'll post this to the site as an example only - obviously it won't be part of the voting.....
Cheers Rob
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that's really clever!
May 20th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Well done!
May 20th, 2022  
