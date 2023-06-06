Sign up
Photo 2073
Taken by a crew member....
Our first day, our first fishing trip in the dinghy - I caught three fish! :)
6th June 2023
6th Jun 23
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Corinne C
Congrats!
June 18th, 2023
Walks @ 7
Way to Go! I love the story that your capture tells, FAV!!!!
June 18th, 2023
