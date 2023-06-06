Previous
Taken by a crew member.... by robz
Taken by a crew member....

Our first day, our first fishing trip in the dinghy - I caught three fish! :)
6th June 2023

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Corinne C
Congrats!
June 18th, 2023  
Walks @ 7
Way to Go! I love the story that your capture tells, FAV!!!!
June 18th, 2023  
