Photo 2080
Sea Caves...
An amazing labyrinth of caves and tunnels - carved out by the sea many centuries ago. Now above water - and home to aboriginals in years gone by. Lots of wonderful aboriginal art, micro-bats, light and shadow and fascinating rock shapes.
13th June 2023
13th Jun 23
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3125
photos
91
followers
55
following
569% complete
Views
4
365
DSC-TX30
18th May 2023 11:59am
Public
oztrip
