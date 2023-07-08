Previous
The essence of Karajini..... by robz
The essence of Karajini.....

One of our favourite places in our country...red, red cliffs and rocks, Blue, blue skies, dry country vegetation, stark white gums and incredible gorges, carved over millions of years by several rivers...
Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Corinne C ace
Great composition and the colors are fantastic
July 23rd, 2023  
