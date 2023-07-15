Previous
Black footed ( and very long tailed!!) rock wallabies at Yardie Creek National Park. They are hard to spot and very beautiful when you do spot them. They have survived well here because of the rugged rock formations.
Renee Salamon ace
Beautiful hues and textures
August 2nd, 2023  
Rob Z ace
@rensala Did you spot the wallabies... :) Mum, Dad and baby...
August 2nd, 2023  
