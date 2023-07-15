Sign up
Photo 2112
1,2,3....
Black footed ( and very long tailed!!) rock wallabies at Yardie Creek National Park. They are hard to spot and very beautiful when you do spot them. They have survived well here because of the rugged rock formations.
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Tags
oztrip
Renee Salamon
Beautiful hues and textures
August 2nd, 2023
Rob Z
@rensala
Did you spot the wallabies... :) Mum, Dad and baby...
August 2nd, 2023
