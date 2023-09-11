Previous
Opportunistic pigeon...

The doggie water bowl at the beach wasn't being used - to tempting to ignore when you feel like a bath...
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Casablanca ace
LOL. Channelling its inner cuckoo!
October 19th, 2023  
