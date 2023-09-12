Previous
If we moved to W.A...... by robz
If we moved to W.A......

we thought we might quite like to live in this house....
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
It does look fabulous in that location, well spotted and captured. I wonder why it has such a huge chimney?
October 20th, 2023  
That looks very nice.
October 20th, 2023  
