Photo 2171
If we moved to W.A......
we thought we might quite like to live in this house....
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
oztrip
Diana
It does look fabulous in that location, well spotted and captured. I wonder why it has such a huge chimney?
October 20th, 2023
Susan Wakely
That looks very nice.
October 20th, 2023
