Management of the Murray...

Fresh water too precious to waste. A series of dams holds water back along the length of the Murray. Barrages, with movable gates, control the mixing of salt and freshwater at the mouth. Locks open to allow boats to pass through to the mouth. Dredges pump sand and excavators move it around to control where the mouth allows the river to finally meet the ocean. Seals love it all and use the structures for play and for sunbaking. All quite fascinating...