Always stunning... by robz
Red flowering gums aren't very common in Queensland so we're always pretty excited when we see something like this. :)
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Rob Z

Diana ace
They are gorgeous, beautiful capture and detail!
October 29th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
brilliant look for these flowers - remind me of the book where there was a tiny fairy wearing these skirts.
October 29th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
@maggiemae LOL - I can remember them - but can't remember their names or the name of the book. They were very cute... :)
October 29th, 2023  
