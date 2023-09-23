Sign up
Previous
Photo 2182
Warm cave or Ice cave?
These delicate straws were gorgeous to see - but the image cried out to be inverted.....
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
4
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3228
photos
99
followers
67
following
597% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
5th August 2023 2:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
oztrip
Cliff McFarlane
What an interesting idea
October 29th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
They are both very nice
October 29th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Both are great shots!
October 29th, 2023
Bill Ososki
ace
Like both ways, although inverted makes a better abstract.
October 29th, 2023
