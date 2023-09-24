Previous
renovated boathouses near Mt Gambier. by robz
renovated boathouses near Mt Gambier.

Just waiting to be photographed and admired.
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
October 30th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice reflections.
October 30th, 2023  
