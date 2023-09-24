Sign up
Previous
Photo 2183
renovated boathouses near Mt Gambier.
Just waiting to be photographed and admired.
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
2
0
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3229
photos
99
followers
67
following
598% complete
View this month »
2176
2177
2178
2179
2180
2181
2182
2183
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
8th August 2023 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
0ztrip
Joan Robillard
Good capture
October 30th, 2023
Susan Wakely
Nice reflections.
October 30th, 2023
