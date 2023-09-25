Sign up
Photo 2184
Now, that's a sinkhole!
This huge sinkhole, with steep vertical walls, has slowly developed into a green oasis - complete with a small waterfall. It is in the middle of the SA town of Mt Gambier.
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
6
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
7
6
1
365
DSC-TX30
8th August 2023 10:59am
Tags
oztrip
Lesley
ace
How wonderful nature is
October 30th, 2023
Babs
ace
Wow it looks amazing.
October 30th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Oh isn't the Umpherston Sinkhole amazing?? Love your pic of it!
October 30th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
@ankers70
Thanks for your nice comment Suzanne. It is amazing - but very difficult to get a photo that shows it very well! I loved the way that you find it through a little gate down one of the side streets - not even really signposted. :)
October 30th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Wow!
October 30th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 30th, 2023
