Previous
Now, that's a sinkhole! by robz
Photo 2184

Now, that's a sinkhole!

This huge sinkhole, with steep vertical walls, has slowly developed into a green oasis - complete with a small waterfall. It is in the middle of the SA town of Mt Gambier.
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
598% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
How wonderful nature is
October 30th, 2023  
Babs ace
Wow it looks amazing.
October 30th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Oh isn't the Umpherston Sinkhole amazing?? Love your pic of it!
October 30th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
@ankers70 Thanks for your nice comment Suzanne. It is amazing - but very difficult to get a photo that shows it very well! I loved the way that you find it through a little gate down one of the side streets - not even really signposted. :)
October 30th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Wow!
October 30th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise