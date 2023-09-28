Sign up
Photo 2186
Old Melbourne..
Wonderful buildings now serving new purposes - This was a Graduation Ceremony happening...
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
1
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3233
photos
99
followers
71
following
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
10th August 2023 2:29pm
Tags
oztrip
FBailey
ace
Beautiful architecture
November 2nd, 2023
