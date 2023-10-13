Sign up
Photo 2202
Looking out and looking in....
A casual meal at a counter inside a sports club in the city - interesting view in both directions...
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3249
photos
99
followers
71
following
603% complete
2195
2196
2197
2198
2199
2200
2201
2202
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
23rd August 2023 6:41pm
Tags
oztrip
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and reflections, I love the tones and vibe.
November 16th, 2023
