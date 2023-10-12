Sign up
Photo 2201
A beautiful city..
with so many photo opportunities...
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
4
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
23rd August 2023 10:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
oztrip
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous reflection on the still water.
November 14th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
It certainly is. Great shot.
November 14th, 2023
Olwynne
Love the reflections of this beautiful building
November 14th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great image with neat reflections!
November 14th, 2023
