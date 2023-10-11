Previous
One of many... by robz
Photo 2200

One of many...

All flying in the display area outside one of the museums in Canberra. All made from scrap. This one looked so fierce!
11th October 2023 11th Oct 23

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
602% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
How delightful
November 14th, 2023  
Rick ace
Does look a little scary. Great shot.
November 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise