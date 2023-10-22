Scene on the road....

And quite scary too...taken on the IR camera - really and truly!!

Hi all - a big apology happening here. I was reading your lovely comments on my last image, labelled as an IR image, and when I read Chris's comment I suddenly thought - that's exactly what it looks like - an inverted image! And the info re the camera used proved it to be so. I did play with the IR camera during our trip - but the image I uploaded wasn't one of it's photos - it was indeed an inverted image from the small camera. Old age is a terrible thing!! :)

Sorry for the confusion and I've now found a small folder of real IR images from our trip. Thanks again for all of your lovely comments about the imposter on my last post!! Cheers Rob