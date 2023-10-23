Previous
Long Jetty - The Entrance by robz
Photo 2211

Long Jetty - The Entrance

Two more nights until we were home. This one with some lovely friends - with a sunset viewing....
23rd October 2023 23rd Oct 23

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Lovely contemplative scene
November 21st, 2023  
What a lovely shot. You had a great trip didn't you.
November 21st, 2023  
Wonderful capture!
November 21st, 2023  
Great silhouettes.
November 21st, 2023  
Lovely scene with great silhouettes!
November 21st, 2023  
Wonderful
November 21st, 2023  
