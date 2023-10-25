Previous
Highrises on the beach... by robz
Photo 2213

Highrises on the beach...

Viewed through one of the many art installations installed for the Swell festival.
25th October 2023 25th Oct 23

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Beverley ace
Very beautiful - perfect capture of the gorgeous view. Love it!
November 23rd, 2023  
Babs ace
Nice framing.
November 23rd, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Well done. I love the sculpture.
November 23rd, 2023  
