So many orchids.. by robz
Photo 2253

So many orchids..

All flowering at the same time - the yard is a riot of colour.
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Judith Johnson ace
So many different varieties, nice collage
December 17th, 2023  
Babs ace
How wonderful to have a garden full of orchids.
December 17th, 2023  
Annie D ace
I have the top left and bottom right flowering atm too and one similar to the top right....they're beautiful 🌟
December 17th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
What a lovely collection.
December 17th, 2023  
