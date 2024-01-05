Previous
Gorgeous - but with a weird name... by robz
Photo 2284

Gorgeous - but with a weird name...

Native "slug plants". I have no idea why they are called this ugly name. :)
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
625% complete

Diana ace
They are beautiful, such a delicate look flower and pretty colour.
January 5th, 2024  
