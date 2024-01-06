Previous
Colourful roadside weeds. by robz
Colourful roadside weeds.

Coreopsis - a weed from the USA - and now prolific around Stanthorpe. I must admit they are very colourful....
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 6th, 2024  
Brian ace
Lovely
January 6th, 2024  
