Previous
I could blame the exposure.... by robz
Photo 2297

I could blame the exposure....

as the IR camera often does weird blue things to brightly lit components. However, I really have no clue why it does it - probably a better understanding of what they did to modify the original camera would help... :)
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
629% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
I like the way that IR brings out texture details. I find the IR can be both wonderful and frustrating but well worth it in the long run of creativity.
January 14th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
I like the stairways between the grey columns. My eyes went directly to the blue fence :-)
January 14th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
An interesting conundrum!
January 14th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fascinating
January 14th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
That is interesting- it's like in-camera selective coloring!
January 14th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Interesting shot.
January 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise