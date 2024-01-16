Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2297
I could blame the exposure....
as the IR camera often does weird blue things to brightly lit components. However, I really have no clue why it does it - probably a better understanding of what they did to modify the original camera would help... :)
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3348
photos
115
followers
104
following
629% complete
View this month »
2290
2291
2292
2293
2294
2295
2296
2297
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D70
Taken
4th December 2023 9:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Walks @ 7
ace
I like the way that IR brings out texture details. I find the IR can be both wonderful and frustrating but well worth it in the long run of creativity.
January 14th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
I like the stairways between the grey columns. My eyes went directly to the blue fence :-)
January 14th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
An interesting conundrum!
January 14th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fascinating
January 14th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
That is interesting- it's like in-camera selective coloring!
January 14th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Interesting shot.
January 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close