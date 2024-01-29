Previous
Pyramid Rock... by robz
Pyramid Rock...

A huge granite dome with a wonderful view from the top - after quite a serious, frightening climb to the top...
29th January 2024

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Delwyn Barnett
Wow - amazing. That looks seriously steep and smooth!
January 28th, 2024  
Suzanne
I don't know that one. Where is it, please? Not that I am planning to climb it any time soon! Great shot
January 28th, 2024  
Wylie
an amazing rock, but I don't fancy your description of the climb!
January 28th, 2024  
Diana
It sure looks amazing, you won't get me trying to climb it!
January 28th, 2024  
