Previous
Photo 2310
Pyramid Rock...
A huge granite dome with a wonderful view from the top - after quite a serious, frightening climb to the top...
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
4
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3361
photos
119
followers
115
following
632% complete
2303
2304
2305
2306
2307
2308
2309
2310
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Wow - amazing. That looks seriously steep and smooth!
January 28th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
I don't know that one. Where is it, please? Not that I am planning to climb it any time soon! Great shot
January 28th, 2024
Wylie
ace
an amazing rock, but I don't fancy your description of the climb!
January 28th, 2024
Diana
ace
It sure looks amazing, you won't get me trying to climb it!
January 28th, 2024
