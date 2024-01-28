Previous
Abstract fun.. by robz
Photo 2309

Abstract fun..

just for the heck of it...
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
632% complete

Mags ace
How interesting and cool! Have no clue what it is. =)
January 26th, 2024  
kali ace
and why not? great tones
January 26th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
Nicely done. You weren't on the Air Alaska flight that lost the door plug, I hope.
January 26th, 2024  
