Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2308
A final summary...
From the left - SOOC IR with a solar flare, solarized IR, inverted IR, solarized inverted IR. Thanks for your patience and feedback on all of these - I've learnt lots and enjoyed it all! Cheers Rob
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
7
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3359
photos
119
followers
115
following
632% complete
View this month »
2301
2302
2303
2304
2305
2306
2307
2308
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D70
Taken
11th January 2024 9:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Oli Lindenskov
Nice collage love it👍😊
January 25th, 2024
Mags
ace
Great collage! They all have some drama going on!
January 25th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
This is wonderful and I have learnt a lot following. I don't do as much processing as I am interested in doing, mainly because of time but also because spending too long on the screen troubles my eyes, now.
January 25th, 2024
FBailey
ace
10/10 for experimentation!
January 25th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great series to showcase the different effects.
January 25th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
January 25th, 2024
Babs
ace
They look lovely together. Always good to have a play. It is amazing how many different versions you can make of one photo.
January 25th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close