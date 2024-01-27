A final summary...

Previous
From the left - SOOC IR with a solar flare, solarized IR, inverted IR, solarized inverted IR. Thanks for your patience and feedback on all of these - I've learnt lots and enjoyed it all! Cheers Rob
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Oli Lindenskov
Nice collage love it👍😊
January 25th, 2024  
Mags ace
Great collage! They all have some drama going on!
January 25th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
This is wonderful and I have learnt a lot following. I don't do as much processing as I am interested in doing, mainly because of time but also because spending too long on the screen troubles my eyes, now.
January 25th, 2024  
FBailey ace
10/10 for experimentation!
January 25th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great series to showcase the different effects.
January 25th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
January 25th, 2024  
Babs ace
They look lovely together. Always good to have a play. It is amazing how many different versions you can make of one photo.
January 25th, 2024  
