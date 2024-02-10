Sign up
Photo 2322
Slightly weird, very vivid, slightly abstract - seed head of grass..
SOOC
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Corinne C
Beautiful mini jungle
February 8th, 2024
Casablanca
Cool mini scene
February 8th, 2024
Peter Dulis
interesting
February 8th, 2024
Joan Robillard
Lovely
February 8th, 2024
Maggiemae
You have even got the root system! You could call this a low down landscape!
February 8th, 2024
Renee Salamon
Great as an abstract
February 8th, 2024
Beverley
Really affective…
February 8th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Nice abstract quality.
February 8th, 2024
Babs
Oh Rob this looks so beautiful. A bugs eye view fav
February 8th, 2024
