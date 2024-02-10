Previous
Slightly weird, very vivid, slightly abstract - seed head of grass.. by robz
Photo 2322

Slightly weird, very vivid, slightly abstract - seed head of grass..

SOOC
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Corinne C ace
Beautiful mini jungle
February 8th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Cool mini scene
February 8th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
interesting
February 8th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 8th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
You have even got the root system! You could call this a low down landscape!
February 8th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Great as an abstract
February 8th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Really affective…
February 8th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Nice abstract quality.
February 8th, 2024  
Babs ace
Oh Rob this looks so beautiful. A bugs eye view fav
February 8th, 2024  
