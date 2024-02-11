Sign up
Photo 2323
A cheeky Water Dragon - very urban wildlife...
The Gold Coast is one, long, beach city. It stretches for approx 30 km along the coastline, with 2 river entrances and headlands at regular intervals. The headlands are home to lots of wildlife.
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
Rob Z
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Suzanne
ace
Love the effect
February 9th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Neat find and capture
February 9th, 2024
haskar
ace
Lovely shot and edit.
February 9th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic image and edit!
February 9th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great looking character.
February 9th, 2024
